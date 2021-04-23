Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Graham worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Graham by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,136,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHC opened at $640.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $599.53 and its 200 day moving average is $524.06. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $296.39 and a fifty-two week high of $659.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $787.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

