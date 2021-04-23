Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,167,000 after purchasing an additional 620,695 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 489,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $172.66 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.72.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

