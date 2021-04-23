Telemus Capital LLC Buys 2,433 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.92. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

