Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $181.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.36. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,313,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,443 shares of company stock worth $97,799,942 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

