Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Teck Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0394 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.