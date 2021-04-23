TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $73.73, but opened at $70.90. TechTarget shares last traded at $71.20, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,262 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.