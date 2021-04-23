TD Securities Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $525.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $540.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $516.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $432.64.

Shares of CP stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $369.76. 50,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,815. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $214.54 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

