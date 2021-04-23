TD Securities Boosts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$16.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.36.

TSE:EFN opened at C$14.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of C$6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 25.79. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$7.91 and a 1-year high of C$14.69.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

