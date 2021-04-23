Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 89,453 shares.The stock last traded at $23.11 and had previously closed at $24.32.

TSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

