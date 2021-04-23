Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 28,275 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners trimmed its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,275 shares during the quarter. Willdan Group makes up 1.5% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Willdan Group were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Willdan Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLDN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,745 shares in the company, valued at $843,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $256,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.53. 945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,390. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $471.49 million, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

