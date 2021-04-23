Taylor Wealth Management Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,358 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.8% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.18. 184,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie raised their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

