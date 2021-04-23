Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.97. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned about 0.57% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

