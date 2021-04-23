Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Down 2.7%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $355,000.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.