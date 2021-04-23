Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.05.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE TRGP opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.