Tap Reaches Market Cap of $7.24 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Tap has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $499,708.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00067193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00018708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00092225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.94 or 0.00679977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.29 or 0.08167807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

XTP is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.