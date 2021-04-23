TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Posts Earnings Results

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $90.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

