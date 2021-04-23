TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,233.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.