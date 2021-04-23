Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor and direct marketer of branded and private label industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE SYX opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Systemax’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other Systemax news, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $63,671.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,448.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 37,349 shares during the period. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

