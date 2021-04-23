SysGroup (LON:SYS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of SysGroup (LON:SYS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SysGroup stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.65. The firm has a market cap of £22.96 million and a P/E ratio of 56.56. SysGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 27.25 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 48.75 ($0.64).

SysGroup Company Profile

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

