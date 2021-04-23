Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,176.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.