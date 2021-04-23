Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 2.1% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $21,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

SYY stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,176.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.