Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.85. 20,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 63,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Syrah Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Battery Anode Material. Its principal project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique.

