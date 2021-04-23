Syquant Capital Sas Makes New $784,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,252.52 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,304.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,874.03. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.24.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

