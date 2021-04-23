Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.98 and a 1-year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

