Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.30

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.30 and last traded at $87.28, with a volume of 15261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $224,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,781,362 shares of company stock valued at $355,005,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $224,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

