Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

SWDBY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 11,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.