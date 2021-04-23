Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s (SVNLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SVNLY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of SVNLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 362,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,869. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.2466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

