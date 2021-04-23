SVB Leerink Weighs in on Cricut’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cricut in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cricut’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Cricut has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root acquired 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

