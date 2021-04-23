SVB Leerink Raises BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $118.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.89.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $168.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.67. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $176.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.48 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

