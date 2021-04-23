SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

OLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $38.39 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides products and services for human protein biomarker discovery worldwide. Its Olink Explore product line include protein biomarker assays primarily for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and inflammation; Olink Target product line comprise human protein biomarkers for monitoring immune system and downstream applications in clinical trials; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest, or a protein signature.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.