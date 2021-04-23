SVB Leerink Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

NYSE:ABT opened at $123.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

