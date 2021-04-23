SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $725.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s current price.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.59.

Shares of SIVB traded up $52.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $571.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,270. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $577.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,978,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,754,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

