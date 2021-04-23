SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.13.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $518.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.76 and a 200 day moving average of $419.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $152.76 and a 1 year high of $577.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $191,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

