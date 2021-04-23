sUSD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $144.75 million and $35.93 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00067185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00092440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.23 or 0.00683351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.41 or 0.08266013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00050405 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars.

