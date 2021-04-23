SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 5.6% Higher

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $29.22. 58,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,311,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWR. Roth Capital raised their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Get SunPower alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.63 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.