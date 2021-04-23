Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $182.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $161.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day moving average is $147.00. Sun Communities has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Sun Communities by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

