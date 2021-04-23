Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.05

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.05 and last traded at $162.48, with a volume of 364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.00.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 845.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 34,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

