Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Qualys worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after buying an additional 377,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,546,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Qualys by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Qualys by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $105.03 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average of $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,271 shares of company stock worth $3,202,927 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

