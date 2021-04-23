Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.8% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $264.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $265.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.