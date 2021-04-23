Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) rose 5.4% on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stride traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $32.17. Approximately 5,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 830,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Get Stride alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.