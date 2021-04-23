Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.

NASDAQ STRT traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.11. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $67.28. The company has a market cap of $184.55 million, a PE ratio of -182.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

