Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.

Strattec Security stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.55 million, a P/E ratio of -182.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

