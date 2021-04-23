Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEOAY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

SEOAY stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

