StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 75,875 shares.The stock last traded at $63.83 and had previously closed at $65.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNEX. TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

