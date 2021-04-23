StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 75,875 shares.The stock last traded at $63.83 and had previously closed at $65.61.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNEX. TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.24.
In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
