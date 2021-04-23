Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE EDI opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

