Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NYSE EDI opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $9.57.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
