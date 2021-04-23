Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.97. 33,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,365. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.