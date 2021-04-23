Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Qualtrics International Call Options (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,742 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,647 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $948,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

