STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,154 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.