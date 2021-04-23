Stifel Nicolaus Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $70.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,458 shares of company stock worth $2,261,882 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

