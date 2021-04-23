Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

